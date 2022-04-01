Swan Hellenic Unveils 2022-2023 Antarctica Season With Launch Offer

Swan Hellenic has announced its 2022-2023 season cultural expedition cruises of Antarctica. The new season will include both the itineraries with which the company so sailed in December 2021 and introduce new ones adding more choice.

The program expansion will be possible thanks to fleet growth, with the second ship, the SH Vega, joining the SH Minerva in September. Both sister ships are purpose-designed expedition cruise vessels.

The new season cruises comprise Shackleton’s Discovery: Antarctica, South Georgia & The Falklands, a 19-day voyage of discovery departing Buenos Aires on Nov. 16, 2022, and the 16- and 19-day Antarctic Peninsula & South Georgia, departing Ushuaia on Dec. 14, 2022, and Jan. 19, 2023, respectively. The various shorter but equally in-depth cultural expedition cruises include nine-, 10- and 11-day explorations of the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.

The Vega will be sailing two new 18-day early-season itineraries for its maiden cruises, departing Buenos Aires and Ushuaia on Oct. 19 and Nov. 5 respectively for the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica.

Kicking off the season launch, Swan Hellenic announced an offer of 40 percent off all Antarctic cruises booked before May 3, 2022. Matching reduced single-occupancy supplements of 25 percent are available, too, for a limited number of cabins.

The cruise line said that it is expecting a “strong take-up.”

“We’re delighted to unveil the exciting itineraries our experts have created for the 2022-2023 Antarctic season,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “The eminent onboard lecturers and veteran expedition guides we’ve selected will reward guests with an unforgettable experience of discovery, seeing what others don't. And our early bird-enthusiasts will be rewarded further with very special savings to celebrate.”