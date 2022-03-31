Susan Robison Named General Manager of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced Susan Robison has joined the company as General Manager, Sales and Marketing, while longtime Paul Gauguin Cruises team member Liz Coleman has been promoted to Vice President of Sales.

Robison will lead the North American sales and marketing teams in the newly created role, which leverages her expertise in brand stewardship and multi-platform marketing campaigns. She will be responsible for increasing awareness of the Paul Gauguin Cruises experience and drive bookings for the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, the company said.

Before joining Paul Gauguin Cruises, Robison oversaw marketing and global communications for Crystal Cruises’ portfolio of global experiences. Throughout her tenure with global consumer brands, Robison boasts a record of accomplishment of award-winning media campaigns, corporate responsibility initiatives, and marketing programs that created brand awareness and drove engagement.

Robison reports to Navin Sawhney, CEO of Americas, PONANT and Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“Susan’s expertise in communicating a company’s brand story in compelling ways across all channels will help to raise travelers’ perception and understanding of the distinctive charm and boutique experience that Paul Gauguin Cruises offers, while Liz will continue to bring her extensive brand knowledge to the travel advisor community,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO of Americas, PONANT and Paul Gauguin Cruises. “While we are sad to say goodbye to Sandy, we wish her all the best as she retires, and we thank her for her years of dedicated service.”

Liz Coleman has been with Paul Gauguin Cruises for 14 years and will report to Robison in her new role. Coleman was previously the director of sales for the Northeast/Midwest regions and is replacing former vice president of sales, Sandy Stevens, who has made the decision to retire at the end of April. In her new position, Coleman will focus on delivering deeper engagement with the brand’s travel agency partners.