Norwegian to Build Cruise Facility in Whittier, Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Huna Totem Corporation today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement to develop berthing and upland facilities in Whittier, Alaska, according to a press release.

The privately funded development project will consist of a marine vessel docking facility able to berth vessels from the company’s three brands, along with related structures including a cruise ship terminal and facilities for rail and bus access, the company said.

As the gateway to Prince William Sound, Whittier allows visiting guests to enjoy southcentral Alaska, including the Portage Glacier, the College Fjord and the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel - the longest highway tunnel in North America.

“Alaska is one of the premier cruise destinations in the world and we are excited to partner once again with Huna Totem Corporation to develop facilities to enhance the experience of the hundreds of thousands of guests our brands bring to Alaska on a yearly basis,” said Juan Kuryla, Senior Vice-president of Port Development and Construction for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We are proud to continue our commitment to bringing positive, long-term and sustainable economic impact to the region, particularly after the challenges the Alaska cruise tourism industry has faced over the past two years," Kuryla added.

“The strong public-private partnership with the City of Whittier, Norwegian, and Huna Totem is the tourism model of the future for Alaska,” said Russell Dick, Huna Totem Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “This project integrates the natural beauty of Prince William Sound, its rich history, and diverse cultural experiences into the design of a new turn-port destination in Southcentral Alaska. Norwegian’s commitment to the Port of Whittier expands sustainable tourism for all of Alaska, and Huna Totem is thrilled to be part of this vision.”

This marks the second joint development project between the Company and Huna Totem Corporation. The two partnered to develop a second cruise pier and other facilities in Icy Strait Point, Huna Totem’s world-class cruise ship destination in Hoonah, Alaska. The company made its inaugural call on the Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point in August 2021, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the pier along with the first of two gondola systems.