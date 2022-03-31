Sales Open for MSC Euribia’s Inaugural Summer 2023 Season

MSC Cruises has opened sales for the MSC Euribia, the line’s most environmentally advanced ship in its fleet and its second LNG-powered ship currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, due to launch in early June 2023.

The ship will spend her inaugural season in Northern Europe from the German port of Kiel.

The Euribia will offer seven-night itineraries sailing to the Norwegian fjords with calls including Copenhagen, Denmark; Hellesylt, Norway for the Geirangerfjord; as well as Alesund and Flam, also in Norway, among others.

According to a press release, the Euribia will look different from her sister ships in the Meraviglia-Plus class, thanks to “an exclusive artwork designed as a commitment by MSC Cruises to the sea.”

The cruise line held an exclusive international design competition through Talent House to create a “unique artwork” for the ship’s hull, inspired by the sea and its important marine ecosystem.

The design highlights “the steps that the company is taking towards a greener future” and will be featured on the ship’s hull permanently.

MSC said that it had designs from 59 countries worldwide submitted. The winner was German artist Alex Flaemig whose artwork will adorn the ship’s exterior.

Five finalists will have their designs displayed onboard the ship in a new art gallery, MSC said.

Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago, said: “In response to the growing need to protect the ocean for future generations, we have made it our mission to equip our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions, with MSC Euribia showcasing the best of them to-date.

“The contest to design the hull for our latest LNG ship was launched to help us communicate our unwavering commitment to the environment as this ship sails the world.

“Flaemig’s design perfectly captured this message of passion and dedication to preserving the marine environment and its complex ecosystem and delivers a strong call to action to everyone who sees this ship to save the seas.”

Competition winner Alex Flaemig added: “In order to make people even more aware of this unique underwater world with its precious life, I have graphically placed a small section of this ecosystem on the hull of the MSC Euribia. What was important to me was not only the representation of the underwater world but also a message about how it should be preserved.“

I also want to express that an intact sea is also the basis for a healthy ecosystem on land. I want to emphasize this with the representation of birds, insects and leaves, and last but not least with the globe. It is still important to me to inspire people and encourage them to participate.”

Flaemig is a native of Dresden, Germany, and was inspired by “the opportunity to transform the hull of the MSC Euribia into a giant, floating canvas to highlight the importance of respect for the environment.”

His #SaveTheSea design features an underwater world with its precious life and weaves together the colors of the MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation logos, the cruise line said. This blending creates a gradient effect that paints sea fauna and flora across the hull.

The winning artwork was selected from entries from around the world by a panel of international judges including sand artist Jben, known for his large-scale sand frescoes that wash away with the tide, architect Martin Francis and Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago.

The Euribia will come into service in 2023 and become the second LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet. The cruise line said that LNG plays a “key role” in the journey towards climate change mitigation and will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 25 percent on the Euribia compared to standard fuels while also virtually eliminating other air emissions.

As bio and synthetic fuels become available, the Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced, according to the press release.

LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale.

MSC Cruises said it is “actively involved” in several projects to develop and make these technologies viable in partnership with regulators, academia, shipyards and industry. This includes a project to study the use of hydrogen fuel in cruise ships in partnership with Fincantieri and SNAM, as well as a pilot project for the development of solid oxide fuel cell technology for cruise ships with Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Bloom Energy.

The Euribia will utilize an advanced wastewater treatment system, as well as an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life. Multiple energy efficiency features help reduce and optimize engine use.

MSC Cruises stated it was committed to powering at least three upcoming ships with LNG, representing a total investment exceeding 3 billion euros.