Oceania Cruises to Add More Solo Staterooms to Ships

Oceania Cruises announced the addition of dozens more dedicated staterooms for solo travelers along with the debut of the line's Go Green and Beyond Blueprints shore excursion series as part of its industry-leading OceaniaNEXT initiative.

Oceania said that four ships will feature 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms, which debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.

With the addition of these 56 staterooms, plus those that debuted to a sell-out success on Vista earlier this year, Oceania said it is reinforcing its commitment to solo travelers.

The line also revealed two new shore excursion series – Go Green and Beyond Blueprints – to provide curious travelers with even more options for discovery, exploration, and personal connections with the destinations visited.

"One of the greatest factors in Oceania Cruises' success is that we not only listen to the feedback our guests and travel partners provide, we act on it. Our guests and travel partners wanted more options for solo travelers and more diverse tour offerings, and we are delighted to deliver," said Howard Sherman, president and CEO.

"These new single-occupancy staterooms are ideal for guests seeking the joy of traveling solo while experiencing all the comfort, cuisine, and destination expertise that Oceania Cruises is renowned for," added Sherman.

Pricing and availability for the new Solo Oceanview Staterooms will be available on April 11, 2022, for sailings beginning on or after September 25, 2022 - Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.