Antorcha: CDC Lifting Cruise Warning 'Important Step'

The President of Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand, Gus Antorcha, has welcomed the CDC's lifting of its cruise warning.

Antorcha said in a prepared statement that it was an important step going forward, as the company will have its full fleet back in operation this summer.

“The CDC’s removal of its health notice related to cruise travel is an important step forward in recognizing the work we have done to protect our guests," Antorcha said. "At Holland America Line, we continue to operate vaccinated cruises and have created a safe and healthy environment for our guests, our teams, and the communities we serve, helping to ensure cruising is among the safest forms of socializing and travel."

Key summer deployment items for the Seattle-based cruise line include six ships in the Alaska market, and the new Rotterdam sailing in Europe.

“With the remainder of our ships set to return to service in the coming weeks, Holland America Line is looking forward to safely welcoming more guests back to cruising this spring and summer as we explore Alaska, Canada, New England, and Europe," Antorcha said. "We recently extended our Worry-Free Promise to allow flexible cancelation for cruise bookings made by May 31 and embarking by September 30 of this year.”