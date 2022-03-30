'Major Milestone' as Norwegian Jewel Launches Service from Panama

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced the return to service of the Norwegian Jewel, which will be the brand’s first ship sailing from Panama City (Colón), Panama.

The fully renovated Norwegian Jewel becomes the 13th vessel in the company's 17-ship fleet to return to service offering itineraries to Alaska from May through September before homeporting in Panama beginning Nov. 24, 2022.

The November voyages will mark the vrand’s first time homeporting in the destination from either port – the Colón Cruise Terminal and Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal in Panama City.

The Norwegian Jewel’s first voyage will be a majestic 12-day adventure sailing up the South American coast, visiting nine ports, and launching from the historic city of Panama City (Colón), Panama

This cruise departs from Panama City (Colón), Panama today, Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, and disembarks on Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

“Norwegian Jewel’s first sail is not just another major milestone in our Great Cruise Comeback but it’s the sign of a bright future as we will seasonally homeport from incredible Panama in November,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer, Harry Sommer. “With Norwegian Jewel’s diverse itineraries spanning voyages from Alaska to the Caribbean, guests will be able to see the world in one of our award-winning ships.”

Through the end of March 2023, Norwegian Jewel will offer a total of eight Panama Canal roundtrip cruises ranging from eight-to-10-day itineraries starting from Colón, the Caribbean side of Panama, and ending in Panama City (Fuerte Amador), the Pacific side of Panama, and vice versa. In addition, the vessel will offer a selection of 12-day open-jaw repositioning voyages that begin or end their sailings in Panama City (Colón), Panama.