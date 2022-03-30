Princess Cruises Goes ‘Wild For Alaska Seafood’ With New Menus

Guests on Princess Cruises’ Alaska voyages will have a new dining experience as the company launches its “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program aboard six vessels in the region this summer.

This seafood initiative features an extensive menu rotation of Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktail experiences—including flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries—inventive cocktails such as “Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine,” “Glacial chilled Martinis,” and hand-picked, premium wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes, the company announced.

This culinary program is another enhancement to the North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood onboard and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska.

“We take our role as the leader in Alaska cruising seriously and as such we’re always looking for new ways to enhance our guests’ experience, both on board and ashore, while helping them gain a deeper appreciation of this incredible cruising region,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Guests are going to love these one-of-a-kind dishes that showcase the unique culinary offerings that add an exciting new dimension to our Alaska vacations.”

The “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program will offer 30 distinctive Alaska seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms. Recipes—created by Sodamin and his talented culinary arts team—will highlight only the freshest seafood ingredients with multiple varieties of Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho, as well as wild Alaska cod (caught by hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns and razor clams.

“When it comes to cruising in Alaska, more people choose Princess than any other cruise line, and now we’re making the experience more authentic and memorable with fresh new seafood choices and culinary events not found anywhere else,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess who spearheaded the initiative. “We created our exclusive ‘Wild for Alaska Seafood’ program to celebrate its rich fishing heritage and fascinating local culture, all while enriching our guests’ adventure as they experience and explore The Great Land. Our goal is to showcase Alaska’s deliciously diverse seafood as well its history allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in this awe-inspiring natural wonderland.”

Additionally, ships’ specialty restaurants, including the Crown Grill steak and seafood restaurant and the Italian trattoria Sabatini’s, will offer “Wild for Alaska Seafood” menu inserts featuring appetizers like salmon carpaccio and choices of pan-seared, poached, pan fried or grilled wild Alaska halibut or Copper River salmon.

“Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a whole new range of Alaska seafood regardless of where they’re dining that evening,” said Sodamin.

Princess said ti ahs developed the new “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which have an abiding commitment to environmentally responsible practices and are among the best-managed, most sustainable fisheries in the world.

“It is our responsibility to serve our oceans through an unwavering commitment to sustainability, being stewards in our local communities, and leaders in sustainable fishing practices,” said Frank Dulcich, president & CEO of Pacific Seafood. “We are proud to partner with Princess in a mission that aligns with ours in serving sustainable, wild Alaska seafood, and the healthiest protein on the planet.”