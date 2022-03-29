Carnival to Host Series of Activities for Travel Advisors at Event

In anticipation of the annual CLIA Cruise360 conference from March 29 through April 3, Carnival Cruise Line has announced a series of fun activities it will host on-site and virtually for travel advisors to get involved with the line and have a chance to win a free cruise for participating, according to a press release.

In honor of the line’s year-long 50th birthday celebration, Carnival will give away 50 free cruises throughout the conference to lucky travel advisors who join its various events and activities, the company said.

“We have been looking forward to the opportunity to connect with our special travel advisor community very much and wanted to give them a number of ways to get involved with us on-site and virtually, as well as the chance to win a free cruise in honor of our 50th birthday,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “Our commitment to this community’s success runs deep and we are always looking for ways to engage with our amazing travel partners.”

Carnival’s hosted activities happening throughout the conference will include: