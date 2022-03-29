Celebrity Launches All-Inclusive Campaign

Celebrity Cruises has announced what it said was bold new initiative to change the meaning of "all-inclusive" in the travel industry.

Recognizing the need to improve the representation of all people who travel in marketing materials, the the brand has created both a new campaign and the world's first free to use, open source travel image library.

The campaign and collection - 'The All-Inclusive Photo Project' (AIPP) - aims to start a movement, calling on travel companies to help address the lack of diversity in travel marketing imagery, the company announced.

The new images were unveiled today and feature the work of acclaimed photographers including: Annie Leibovitz,; Giles Duley, an English documentary photographer and a triple amputee; Naima Green, a Black, queer New York-based photographer; and Jarrad Seng, an Australia-based photographer, filmmaker and creative director of Malaysian-Chinese descent.

The collection features models, musicians, athletes, artists, activists, refugees and more, all change-makers in their own right from underrepresented groups, as they enjoy the varied offerings on Celebrity's ships and within the destinations visited, the company said,

Celebrity will make dozens of the images available via an open-source online library for other travel brands and companies to use to help kickstart their journeys towards more inclusive travel marketing.

"For far too long, 'all-inclusive' in the travel industry has meant everything on your vacation is included in one price. We set out to challenge this conventional thinking by imagining the phrase through the lens of others," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "What Annie and all of the talented artists involved in this project have captured so beautifully, is that for vacations to really live up to the marketing moniker 'all-inclusive,' then they should start by using images that are inclusive of all, not just a few."

Lutoff-Perlo continued: "We want our marketing - as with everything we do as a cruise line - to represent how the world looks, and what we experience on our ships daily, as guests and crew from all walks of life work and play together to create a really special onboard environment."

"As global brands, we have a powerful platform to act as a catalyst of positive change. We know we have more work to do and we hope we inspire others to join us on this important journey. By leveraging our collective travel industry might, we can begin to make travel marketing truly 'all-inclusive," said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises' Chief Marketing Officer.