Another Oceania Ship Back as Sirena Welcomes Guests Back in Barbados

The Sirena is resuming service for Oceania Cruises today in Bridgetown, Barbados.

After a two-year hiatus, the ship is welcoming guests for a 14-night transatlantic crossing to Spain.

Sailing to Barcelona, the voyage includes calls in five different ports in the Caribbean, the Atlantic and Europe, such as St. Lucia, St. Cruz de Tenerife and Gibraltar.

Upon arriving at the old continent, in early April, the Sirena is set to kick off its European summer program, which comprises sailings to both Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Through October, the 684-guest vessel is also offering a series of Northern and Western Europe sailings, with itineraries visiting Scandinavia, the British Islands, the Baltic, Iceland, Greenland and more.

In early November, the Sirena is scheduled to cross the Atlantic again, returning to the Caribbean for the 2022-2023 winter season.

Part of the R-Class, the 2000-built Sirena was originally built for Renaissance Cruises. After sailing for other cruise lines over the years, the vessel was bought by Oceania Cruises in 2014.

Before debuting for its new operator in April 2016, it was subjected to a 35-day, $40 million refurbishment.

The project aimed to “elevate the ship to the Oceania Cruises' standard of elegance,” the company said at the time.

Offering a traditional cruising experience and an upper-premium product, the 30,200-ton vessel was revitalized again in 2019, as part of the OceaniaNEXT initiative.

The new refit included the replacement of the ship’s 342 staterooms and suites along with a dramatical transformation of public spaces.

The vessel also received an update art collection that includes an original by the chef Jacques Pepin, Oceania’s Executive Culinary Director.

Following the Regatta, the Sirena is the second ship to resume service for Oceania Cruises in March.

After first welcoming guests back in August 2021, the upper-premium brand has now added five ships back into revenue operations.

The Nautica is set to return in April, marking the company’s full return to service.