Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Jade to Resume Service This Week

It’s a big week for Norwegian Cruise Line’s restart, as two ships are set to return over the next few days: the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Jade.

Resuming service after a two-year pause, the Norwegian Jewel is welcoming guests back in Panama on Mar. 29.

For its first post-pandemic sailing, the 93,000-ton vessel is offering a Panama Canal itinerary.

The 12-night itinerary sails from the Port of Colón, in Panama, to San Diego, in California, and features a full, day-light transit of the Panama Canal, in addition to stops in seven different destinations.

A highlight of the cruise is a visit to Acajutla, an uncommon cruise port in El Salvador.

In late April, after a short season in the West Coast, the Norwegian Jewel heads North for a summer program in Alaska.

Built in 2005, the Norwegian Jewel is the lead ship of Norwegian’s Jewel Class ship series. Featuring the brand’s signature Freestyle Cruising, the 2,400-guest vessel offers over 15 dining venues, in addition to several bars and lounges.

In 2018, the ship was subjected to a major refit, as part of The Norwegian Edge fleet-wide revitalization program.

After the two-week drydock, the vessel debuted with refreshed venues, updated spaces, redesigned staterooms and also a new lineup of entertainment and shows.

The Norwegian Jade, meanwhile, is resuming service in Europe on Mar. 30.

After spending the winter season laid-up, the ship is kicking off a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The program runs through November and includes seven- to nine-night cruises departing from Piraeus and Civitavecchia.

With different itineraries, the itineraries visit the Greek Islands, in addition to Cyprus, Turkey, Italy, Malta and Israel.

Originally named Pride of Hawaii, the Norwegian Jade entered service in 2006. Third in a series of four ships known as the Jewel-class, the 93,000-ton vessel has capacity for 2,400 guests.

In 2017, it was refitted as part of the Norwegian Edge program, gaining technical enhancements and guest-facing upgrades.

Originally the first ship to resume service for Norwegian after the COVID-19 operational pause, the Jade has welcomed guests back in July.

Following a summer sailing in Europe, the vessel was taken out of service again in January as its South African winter season ended up cancelled due to pandemic-related developments.

Earlier in March, a third Norwegian vessel resumed service, as the Norwegian Sky welcomed guests back in Miami.

With the additions, 13 cruise ships are currently in service for the brand.