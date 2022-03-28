American Queen Voyages Releases 10th Anniversary Video

American Queen Voyages has released a new video providing a detailed narrative of the company’s 10-year history.

Narrated by American Queen Voyages’ Founder and Chairman John Waggoner, the video showcases the company’s early beginnings as a one-vessel cruise line with the acquisition of the American Queen to the seven-vessel fleet that will be sailing this spring including the new Alaska-sailing expedition ship Ocean Victory.

Along the way, Waggoner shares personal memories including riverboat christenings, the addition of Victory Cruise Lines and the rebrand to American Queen Voyages.

“It is amazing to look back at how far American Queen Voyages has come in such a short amount of time, today employing hundreds and introducing thousands of guests to communities up and down the rivers and even expanding to the Great Lakes, Mexico and Alaska,” Waggoner said. “I enjoy telling our story to guests and crew whenever I am on the boats and am pleased to share this short video to everyone as we celebrate our 10th anniversary season.”

American Queen Voyages, which is part of Hornblower Group and was formerly known as American Queen Steamboat Company, began as the owner and operator of the U.S.-flagged American Queen, the largest riverboat in the world in 2011.

In April 2014, American Queen Voyages began serving the Pacific Northwest with the American Empress and added the American Duchess to the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in August 2017.

In 2018, American Queen Voyages acquired Victory Cruise Lines, and later rebranded its two coastal boutique sister vessels to the Ocean Voyager and the Ocean Navigator operating in the Great Lakes, Southeast U.S., Mexico and more. The newest and fourth boat to join the paddlewheel fleet was the American Countess, which made her debut in March 2021 and sails the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.

In May 2022, American Queen Voyages will begin offering expedition experiences in Alaska with the Ocean Victory and the Ocean Discoverer in 2023.

To celebrate the milestone, American Queen Voyages is continuing its 10th Anniversary Savings Offer, providing guests with an additional 10 percent off the Spring Savings Event pricing for select sailings booked by Apr, 30, 2022.

Sailing dates in 2022 eligible include Memphis to New Orleans on the American Queen, Memphis to St. Louis on the American Duchess, Chicago to Montréal on Ocean Navigator and Vancouver to Sitka on Ocean Victory .