Virgin Voyages Debuts Newest Mermaid for Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages has debuted its newest mermaid meant for the Resilient Lady, which launches in August 2022. According to a press release, at the helm of the 110,000-ton vessel is the Latina mermaid designed by oil painter and muralist Jodie Herrera.

The mermaid is meant to be an emblem and guardian of the ship. According to the press release, Herrera’s Latina mermaid is a “strong and powerful figure” carrying Sailors forward onto incredible adventures. She’s a “hero of the seas.” “Unrelenting,” “courageous,” “curious” and “resilient.”

Inspired by the Varga Ladies painted on the aircrafts of American WWII planes, Virgin Voyages’ mermaids are a “symbol of individuality and rebellion,” the cruise line said. Emblazoned on the hull of Virgin’s ships, the mermaids are “empowering representations of the brand and its commitment to diversity.”

The Resilient Lady mermaid, featuring a red tale and “resolute stance inspired by Rosie the Riveter,” is the work of Jodie Herrera who exhibited abroad and across the US such as New York City, Los Angeles, Miami Santa Fe, Denver and more.

She also has a permanent piece that's a part of the Art Archives of America in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

Herrera’s work and heritage is embedded in New Mexico and further complemented by her Latina, Jicarilla Apache and Comanche ancestry. Her photorealistic oil paintings and murals connect women by highlighting feminist issues, with each story portraying remarkable people who have persevered throughout their lives.

The Resilient Lady’s mermaid is no different as it “celebrates the culture and history of the incredible regions Virgin Voyages’ newest ship will visit including sunny San Juan,” Virgin wrote.

Virgin Voyages said that it was on a mission to “showcase the global beauty and diversity of its crew and sailors (passengers).” From its “Dive Into Different” initiatives to its recent partnership with Hispanic pop star Jennifer Lopez, the brand wanted a mermaid that “proudly showcases its ties to the Latin community.”

Setting off on her maiden voyage this August, the Resilient Lady hits the water from Athens, offering a series of seven- and nine-night voyages. Among the ports of call are Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Catania, Palma de Mallorca and Lisbon, to name a few.