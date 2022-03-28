Cruise Saudi Welcomes Silver Whisper to Saudi Waters

Cruise Saudi has welcomed the Silver Whisper to sail Saudi waters. According to a press release, a plaque and key exchange ceremony was held at both Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Port last week to welcome the ship.

The Silver Whisper is the second Silversea ship to sail in Saudi after the Silver Spirit took part in a trial summer season in 2020, making it one of just a few ships to sail during the pandemic.

The Silver Whisper will be the fourth ship to sail the Saudi waters around the Red Sea as part of its World Cruise 2022, Tale of Tales. Over 138 days, the ship will visit 69 destinations in 32 countries.

Throughout the world cruise, Silversea will welcome “celebrated creatives” – referred to as Tale Tellers – aboard the Silver Whisper. Each of them will provide insights on a variety of topics and will contribute a chapter to the Tale of Tales anthology, which will be gifted to guests as a keepsake upon the end of the voyage.

The cruise ship’s ocean-view suites include butler services, and most offer private verandas. The Silver Whisper also includes a shipboard boutique with collections from various designers, four restaurants serving cuisine from around the world, multi-tiered show lounge, swimming pool and pool deck, beauty salon, wellness spa, fitness center, library and other venues.

“We are pleased to welcome another exciting cruise ship, the Silver Whisper to sail across Saudi’s pristine and crystalline waters. We look forward to offering tourists – specifically those who seek extravagance – truly memorable experiences whilst showcasing the breathtaking beauty in Saudi,” Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen said.

“Cruise Saudi was launched with a clear goal of establishing cruising as a new economic pillar, another growth engine and an experiential dimension to the country’s flourishing tourism industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030, the Saudi leadership’s transformation blueprint. We are in a position to showcase what this beautiful country has in store from untapped beaches and islands to the rich cultural heritage, history and hospitality of the people. By continuing to welcome cruise ships to Saudi, we are opening new and exciting gateways that connect us to the rest of the world,” Clasen added.

The Master of the Silver Whisper, Captain Macarone Palmieri Michele, said that the cruise line was grateful to Cruise Saudi and the local authorities for “such a warm welcome to Jeddah and Yanbu Ports.”

“Travelling aboard the Silver Whisper, our guests are discovering each of these destinations as part of our Tale of Tales World Cruise 2022, which is connecting the world’s most remarkable experiences,” Michele noted.

Cruise Saudi has welcomed and has partnerships with several major international cruise lines including MSC Cruises, Scenic Group, Viking and Silversea which have completed more than 70 sailings during the summer and winter seasons in 2021 and 2022.