Ambassador Cruise Line’s Inaugural Sailing Delayed

Previously scheduled for April 8, the inaugural sailing of Ambassador Cruise Line has been pushed back by two weeks.

According to the UK-based startup, the change is related to delays in the preparation for the service entry of its first ship, the 1991-built Ambience.

“The ship has undergone extensive engineering and other works whilst in drydock in Croatia. The process has been subjected to some significant recent supply-side delays which also led to a temporary lack of availability of marine gas oil in Croatia,” Ambassador said in a prepared statement.

While the issues have now been solved, the company added, the ship’s inaugural cruise needed to be rescheduled to April 20.

As a result, three cruises have been cancelled.

All guests booked will be contacted by Ambassador to discuss alternatives that include full refunds.

“We have taken the difficult decision to delay the launch of our first ship Ambience. It’s not a decision that has been made in haste but something we have been working tirelessly to try and avoid,” said Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line.

“Whilst we were able to mitigate several delays impacting our extensive program of works during the period Ambience was in dry dock, everyone is aware that there is at present, extensive supply chain disruption and delays in many commercial areas. Most recently these have been worsened by the crisis in Ukraine,” Verhounig added, noting that his team managed to limit the impact of the issues to only three cruises.

“The good news is that despite the delay, the ship has completed her refurbishment, she is now operating to a higher level of environmental responsibility, the captain and crew are on board, and she is looking wonderful.”