Discovery Princess Officially Enters Service in North America

The new Discovery Princess is officially entering service for Princess Cruises today.

Delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in January, the new vessel is debuting on the West Coast.

Departing from the World Cruise Center, in the Port of Los Angeles, the ship’s inaugural cruise sails to the Mexican Riviera.

A seven-night voyage, it features visits to three popular destinations in the region: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Through late April, the 3,600-guest vessel offers additional cruises in the region, with itineraries sailing to both the Mexican Riviera and the California Coast.

Continuing its inaugural program, the Discovery Princess heads North in early May.

After two positioning cruises, the vessel arrives in Seattle on May 8, kicking off a series of summer sailings to Alaska and Canada.

The Discovery Princess is the sixth and final ship of Princess Cruises’ Royal Class.

According to the company, the 141,000-ton vessel shares the same style and luxury of its sister ships, the 2020-built Enchanted Princess, the 2019-built Sky Princess, the 2017-built Majestic Princess, the 2014-built Regal Princess and the 2013-built Royal Princess.

The newbuild also features an “array of innovative new experiences”, Princess said, including the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, and The Sanctuary, an adults-only retreat complete with signature beverages, light meals, and al fresco massages.

The Discovery Princess also provides guests with world-class dining options and Princess’ Broadway-style production shows.

On the operational side, the vessel uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support environmental compliance efforts.

After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, Princess Cruises has now added nine ships into the active lineup.

Following the Caribbean Princess, which resumed service last November, the Discovery Princess became the first vessel to enter service for the premium brand in 2022.

Through May, three additional ships are slated to return, including the Island Princess – the next ship to welcome guests back for the cruise line, on Apr. 27.