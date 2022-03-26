Seven Seas Voyager Marks Regent’s Full Return to Service

The Seven Seas Voyager is resuming revenue operations for Regent Seven Seas Cruises today in Europe.

The return of the 700-guest vessel also marks a milestone for the luxury brand: its full return to service for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Since first welcoming guests back in September 2021, the company has added all of its five-ship fleet back into revenue service.

For its first cruise after a two-year hiatus, the Voyager is sailing in the Western Mediterranean.

The ten-night, destination-intensive voyage departs Civitavecchia, the cruise port for Rome, and features calls in ten ports across Spain, Italy and France.

Before arriving in Barcelona – the cruise’s final destination – the vessel is also visiting Cagliari, Ajaccio, Livorno, Villefranche, Marseille, Mahón and Palma de Mallorca.

Continuing its summer program, the Voyager is offering additional itineraries in the Mediterranean, and also the Canary Islands, thought the end of May.

In early June, the ship repositions to Northern Europe, for a series of cruises to the British Island, Iceland, the Baltic, Scandinavia and more.

The Seven Seas Voyager originally entered service in 2003. The all-suite, all-balcony ship offers an ultra-luxury cruising experience, with an all-inclusive product that focus on high-end culinary and service.

In 2016, the vessel was subjected to a major refit as part of a $125 million refurbishment program that aimed to bring the entire Regent fleet to the same standards of the company’s latest newbuild, the 2016-built Seven Seas Explorer.

According to the company, during the 25-day drydock renovation, the Voyager received “the same elegant style and indisputable attention to detail famously featured on Seven Seas Explorer.”

The vessel’s suites were also upgrade, with new amenities and features.

After ending 2021 with three ships back in service, Regent completed its restart program in 2022.

Earlier this month, the company added the Seven Seas Navigator into the active lineup, offering cruises in the Caribbean and North America.

Previously, the company had welcomed guests back on the Seven Seas Splendor, the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Mariner.