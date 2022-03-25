Huge Cruise Ship Sail To Save Fuel May Be Next

Bureau Veritas (BV) has delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Chantiers de l’Atlantique for its innovative sailing propulsion system, Solid Sail, tailored for the large cruise ship market, signaling it may be coming to a newbuild cruise ship soon.

Solid Sail is a 1,200-square-meter rigid sail made of composite panels assembled together, which was developed specifically for large vessels.

The system overcomes the usual size limitations of standard fabric sails. Moreover, the rigidity of the sail panels induces less flapping and therefore increases the estimated life compared to a soft sail, according to a press release.

BV said in a release that it had been involved with the project for some time, and had delivered the AiP in line with its Rule Note for WIND PROPULSION SYSTEMS (WPS) – NR 206. BV also said it conducted an assessment of the Solid Sail’s design and system.

"This AiP assures the industry that this new technology can be safely used and is ready for the next phase of its development and installation onboard," the company said.

Frédéric Grizaud, Senior Vice President at Chantiers de l’Atlantique, said: "The concept of Solid Sail is the first of its kind, and is the most advanced and innovative solution of sailing propulsion of the large ships market. The integration on-board a passenger ship of such an innovative solution is only possible thanks to the tremendous collaborative work done with Bureau Veritas on its new rules on Wind Assisted Propulsion."

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: "The power of the wind, even if it is not always available, can make a significant contribution to GHG free ship propulsion and ship design. We are pleased to deliver this AiP to Chantiers de l’Atlantique, bringing trust in wind propulsion systems and supporting the GHG emission reduction of shipping more generally. That’s how we can help shape a better maritime world. We look forward to seeing the system in operation."