P&O Cruises Celebrates Full Return to Service

When the Arcadia sails to the Canary Islands on Sunday March 27, it will mark P&O Cruises full return to service following its pause in operations.

"We’re back sailing and this is certainly cause for celebration. Sunday is an important milestone as we will have all six ships back in operation and doing what we do best,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“We are delighted to be welcoming the Arcadia back to the fleet. This ship is hugely popular with our loyal cruisers and I know the captain and team on board cannot wait to sail the fantastic itineraries we have planned for this year,” Ludlow added.

According to Ludlow, the Britannia and the Azura have had a “very successful season” in the Caribbean from Barbados and will spend the summer in the Mediterranean.

The Iona has spent her maiden winter months in the Canary Islands and northern Europe and will soon head up to the spectacular Norwegian fjords for the summer of scenic cruising and “thrilling adventures.”

“It is evident that our guests are reassured by the steps we have taken to protect their health and wellbeing and that they are delighted to be back on board re-igniting their passion for travel,” noted Ludlow. “We all spent so long missing the simple pleasures of great restaurants, beaches and city sights that having them all now makes the holiday experience even better.”

The Arvia will join P&O Cruises in December as the seventh ship in the fleet. The maiden voyage will be to The Canary Islands followed by a winter season of fly/cruise holidays in the Caribbean from Barbados. The Arvia, which, similar to its sister ship Iona, will be powered by liquefied natural gas, will have many sustainable and environmentally-friendly innovations and technology onboard.