First Look at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line’s cruise director, Ashley Long, has shared some details about Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique that is coming to the Disney Wish.

According to Long, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is an experience that provides “pixie-dusted makeovers” for Disney guests ages three to 12, complete with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.

The Walt Disney Imagineering team has created a “storybook salon” the Disney Wish, Long said.

“The venue will feature beautiful wood detailing, chandeliers with candle lights and design elements inspired by Cinderella. In addition to the styling space seen above, there will also be plenty of photo spots to capture each precious moment,” described Long. “In addition to the guest-favorite princess, pirate and knight transformations already available, the Disney Wish will offer a selection of brand-new looks coming soon to the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet!”

Young cruisers will have a chance to become Captain Minnie Mouse or Captain Mickey Mouse with makeovers inspired by the characters’ signature Disney Cruise Line looks. Children can also “trade in” their legs for fins with the new Ariel look – in line with the original “The Little Mermaid” stage show that will be shown aboard the Disney Wish.

A nautical headband or captain’s hat will complete the Minnie and Mickey makeovers, while little Ariels will be provided with a matching necklace and tiara.

This makeover experience is “truly beloved” by Disney Cruise Line guests, Long said.

“We’re so excited to see all of the captains and mermaids aboard our ships when these new offerings are introduced across the fleet this summer,” gushed Long. “In the coming months, I’ll share more details about exclusive products and packages you’ll find aboard our newest ship.”

The Disney Wish sets sail this summer.