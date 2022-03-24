Margaritaville at Sea Launches Travel Advisor Website

Margaritaville at Sea, the new cruise brand operated by Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels, has announced the official launch of its travel advisor website.

According to a press release, the site allows travel advisors to learn, market, experience, and book vacations with Margaritaville at Sea thanks to its “advanced functionality” and “numerous educational resources.” This will help them deliver a better experience to their clients.

“Travel advisors will play an integral role in our success as a new brand, and we value this group greatly as instrumental partners in the launch of Margaritaville at Sea. This is why we are doubling down on our efforts to offer the very best resources to help educate, market our experience, and drive sales,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea.

According to the press release, the new platform focuses on user experience and offers a variety of useful resources and assets to explore. These include courses on the brand with tailored training, including ‘How to Sell to Groups’ and ‘How to Market Cruise and Stay.’

In the Market section, travel advisors can find marketing collateral and tips on showcasing the product to their clients, with brand guidelines, graphics, and customizable marketing materials. With the booking feature, travel advisors can make client reservations and build itineraries.

Finally, the Experience section of the site features information on Seminars at Sea, a way to personally set sail with Margaritaville at Sea, and brand immersions taking place across the country.

Margaritaville at Sea has also kicked off a series of monthly educational webinars where attendees can enter for a chance to win a free cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the line’s flagship vessel formerly known as the Grand Classica.

“BookParadise.com is an integrated, innovative portal into paradise, letting travel advisors seamlessly and effectively serve their existing client base while finding unique ways to connect with potential new clients,” said Khosa. “With the debut of our site, in-person interactive sessions, and a host of other learning modules and branded assets, these efforts set travel advisors up for success as they join forces with us in showcasing our exciting new vacation at sea.”

Setting sail on Apr. 30, Margaritaville at Sea will offer cruisers a two-night roundtrip voyage to Grand Bahama Island, with onboard entertainment, gourmet food and beverage options, and casual-luxe staterooms.

Additionally, travelers will be able to extend their holiday with a resort stay for up to four nights at participating beachfront properties on Grand Bahama Island.