Princess Cruises Reveals 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises announced today its program 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica season.
On sale April 6, 2022, the Sapphire Princess returns to the region to visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on five unique itineraries, the company said in a press release.
With 10 departures, ranging in length from 14- to 34-days, Sapphire Princess cruises offer guests the experience of sailing to Cape Horn to the Chilean Fjords, mountains of Patagonia, the Falkland Islands famous penguins and Antarctica.
Cruise options include:
Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan – 14 Days – 3 Voyages
- Overnight in Buenos Aires, including scenic cruising of the spectacular Amalia Glacier
- Depart from Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and arrive in Santiago
- February 5 and March 4, 2024; reverse itinerary on February 19, 2024
Antarctica & Cape Horn – 16 Days – 3 Voyages
- Featuring four days of cruising the Antarctica region with views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait
- Sail from Santiago to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires
- December 19, 2023, January 20, 2024; reverse itinerary on January 4, 2024
Andes & South America – 18 Days – 2 Voyages
- Overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru with an optional overland land tour to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu
- Depart Los Angeles and sail to Costa Rica (Puntarenas), Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo) and arrive in Santiago – December 1, 2023
- Depart Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 18, 2024
Grand Adventures – 32 or 34 Days – 2 Voyages
- Overnight in Bueno Aires and Lima
- Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (34 days): Sail from Los Angeles Costa Rica, Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires – departs December 1, 2023
- Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 Days): Depart Bueno Aires (overnight) to Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – departs March 4, 2024
For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise, Princess offers two cruisetours for South America:
- Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as a visit to Rio de Janeiro.
- Machu Picchu Explorer – visits the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.