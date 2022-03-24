Princess Cruises Reveals 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises announced today its program 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica season.

On sale April 6, 2022, the Sapphire Princess returns to the region to visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on five unique itineraries, the company said in a press release.

With 10 departures, ranging in length from 14- to 34-days, Sapphire Princess cruises offer guests the experience of sailing to Cape Horn to the Chilean Fjords, mountains of Patagonia, the Falkland Islands famous penguins and Antarctica.

Cruise options include:

Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan – 14 Days – 3 Voyages

Overnight in Buenos Aires, including scenic cruising of the spectacular Amalia Glacier

Depart from Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and arrive in Santiago

February 5 and March 4, 2024; reverse itinerary on February 19, 2024

Antarctica & Cape Horn – 16 Days – 3 Voyages

Featuring four days of cruising the Antarctica region with views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait

Sail from Santiago to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires

December 19, 2023, January 20, 2024; reverse itinerary on January 4, 2024

Andes & South America – 18 Days – 2 Voyages

Overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru with an optional overland land tour to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu

Depart Los Angeles and sail to Costa Rica (Puntarenas), Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo) and arrive in Santiago – December 1, 2023

Depart Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – March 18, 2024

Grand Adventures – 32 or 34 Days – 2 Voyages

Overnight in Bueno Aires and Lima

Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (34 days): Sail from Los Angeles Costa Rica, Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires – departs December 1, 2023

Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 Days): Depart Bueno Aires (overnight) to Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – departs March 4, 2024

For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise, Princess offers two cruisetours for South America: