Disney Cruise Line: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With a new ship entering service soon, Disney Cruise Line is planning its biggest summer program ever in 2022.

As the brand’s first newbuild in ten years, the Disney Wish will complement Disney’s deployment in the Bahamas, offering a series of short cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Other destinations set to be visited by the Disney ships during the season include the Caribbean, Europe and Alaska.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Disney Wish

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on July 14

Disney Fantasy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Five to nine nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a special five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean in July and a one-time nine-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean on the same month

Sailing Season: Year-round

Disney Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2011

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States) until Jun. 3; Miami (United States) starting on Jun. 7

Length: Three to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and Bahamas, featuring stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Disney Wonder

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1999

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Two different week-long cruises with visits to Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan

Sailing Season: May 16 to September 12

Europe

Disney Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1998

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy), Dover (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Six to 12 nights

Itineraries: Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Western Europe, Baltic, Iceland, Scandinavia, British Islands and more

Sailing Season: May 21 to September 11