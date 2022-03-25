Disney Cruise Line: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With a new ship entering service soon, Disney Cruise Line is planning its biggest summer program ever in 2022.
As the brand’s first newbuild in ten years, the Disney Wish will complement Disney’s deployment in the Bahamas, offering a series of short cruises departing from Port Canaveral.
Other destinations set to be visited by the Disney ships during the season include the Caribbean, Europe and Alaska.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Disney Wish
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on July 14
Disney Fantasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Five to nine nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean, in addition to a special five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean in July and a one-time nine-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean on the same month
Sailing Season: Year-round
Disney Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500
Built: 2011
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States) until Jun. 3; Miami (United States) starting on Jun. 7
Length: Three to five nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Western Caribbean and Bahamas, featuring stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination
Sailing Season: Year-round
Alaska
Disney Wonder
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1999
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Two different week-long cruises with visits to Skagway, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan
Sailing Season: May 16 to September 12
Europe
Disney Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1998
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy), Dover (England) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Six to 12 nights
Itineraries: Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Western Europe, Baltic, Iceland, Scandinavia, British Islands and more
Sailing Season: May 21 to September 11