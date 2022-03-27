P&O Australia Ready for Domestic Restart

Following the lifting of cruise restrictions in Australia, P&O Cruises Australia is ready to resume regular service.
After a long wait, the company plans to have its entire three-ship fleet sailing with guests again by late-October.
The Pacific Explorer will lead the way, relaunching operations from Sydney on May 31.
Cruise Industry News looked into all the details of the company’s restart plans:
Pacific Explorer
Capacity at 100%: 1,998 guests
Date: May 31, 2022
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Brisbane
Pacific Encounter
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: August 20, 2022
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Cairns (with two overnights) and Willis Island
Pacific Adventure
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: October 22, 2022
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Cruise to nowhere