Tarragona

P&O Australia Ready for Domestic Restart

Pacific Explorer

Following the lifting of cruise restrictions in Australia, P&O Cruises Australia is ready to resume regular service.

After a long wait, the company plans to have its entire three-ship fleet sailing with guests again by late-October.

The Pacific Explorer will lead the way, relaunching operations from Sydney on May 31.

Cruise Industry News looked into all the details of the company’s restart plans:

Pacific Explorer
Capacity at 100%: 1,998 guests
 Date: May 31, 2022
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Brisbane

Pacific Encounter
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
 Date: August 20, 2022
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Cairns (with two overnights) and Willis Island

Pacific Adventure
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
 Date: October 22, 2022
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Cruise to nowhere

