MSC Sinfonia Resumes Service in Italy

Another MSC Cruises ship is back in service, as the MSC Sinfonia resumes guest operations today in Italy.

Setting sail on its first cruise in over 24 months, the Lirica-class vessel is kicking off a program of seven-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Departing from the Venice region every Saturday, the vessel’s regular itinerary sails to Greece, Montenegro and Italy. In addition to two sea days, the cruise also calls in Santorini, Kotor and Bari – where guests can also board the ship.

Before returning to its homeport, the Sinfonia also pays an extended visit to Mykonos. The 17-hour call allows passengers to enjoy the evening on the island, which is known by its nightlife.

In November, the vessel offers a repositioning cruise to South Africa, ahead of a winter season serving the local market.

The MSC Sinfonia was launched in 2002 as the European Stars. Originally built for Festival Cruises, the 1,950-guest vessel was acquired by MSC Cruises in 2005.

As part of a €200-million plan to enlarge and modernize the older ships of the company’s fleet, the Sinfonia was lengthened in 2015.

During the refit, the vessel received a new 24-meter-long mid-section, that contained 194 extra cabins, a new lounge, and a water park.

All public areas and cabins of the 65,542-ton ship were also renewed, MSC said at the time of the refit, upgrading the ship’s overall level of comfort, entertainment and services.

With the Sinfonia in action, 14 ships are currently in revenue service for MSC Cruises around the world.

One of the first major cruise lines to resume operations back in 2020, the company plans to add four more ships to the active lineup in April.

The MSC Armonia is set to resume service next, welcoming passengers back on April 10. The MSC Lirica follows on April 12, while the MSC Opera returns to guest operations on April 25 and the MSC Poesia on April 30.