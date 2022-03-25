Valenciaport Launches Opentop Innovation Hub

The Port of Valencia has announced the official launch of Opentop – the Innovation Hub of Valenciaport.

The initiative is led by Fundacion Valenciaport, which said it aims to become a global benchmark in open innovation in the port logistics sector, fostering the creation and growth of innovative technology companies.

Opentop will give participating startups the opportunity to work directly with companies in the port community, fostering not only regional but also national and international entrepreneurship, while also strengthening the city’s business network, the port stated.

One of the first activities to be launched within the framework of Opentop is its so-called incubation and acceleration program with Telefonica as a partner.

Fundacion Valenciaport President Aurelio Martinez said in a prepared statement that the port has been a pioneer of innovation as a way of increasing its competitiveness and offering better logistics and port services.

And the new initiative, he said, will provide “a whole set of tools to support and facilitate the rapid and effective incorporation of new technologies, innovative methodologies and an innovative culture in the sector.”