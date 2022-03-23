Two Carnival Cruise Line Ships Call in the Cayman Islands

The Carnival Paradise and Carnival Sunrise arrived in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands today, marking the line’s first time back to the port since resuming service and the first Carnival ships to visit the port since it re-opened, according to a press release.

The Carnival Glory will be the third Carnival ship to call on the port, arriving tomorrow, March 24.

“We are delighted to return to Grand Cayman and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank all our partners in Grand Cayman for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

Carnival said in a press release that it will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.