Tarragona

Two Carnival Cruise Line Ships Call in the Cayman Islands

Carnival Sunrise

The Carnival Paradise and Carnival Sunrise arrived in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands today, marking the line’s first time back to the port since resuming service and the first Carnival ships to visit the port since it re-opened, according to a press release.

The Carnival Glory will be the third Carnival ship to call on the port, arriving tomorrow, March 24.

“We are delighted to return to Grand Cayman and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank all our partners in Grand Cayman for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

Carnival said in a press release that it will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today