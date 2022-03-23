Discovery Princess to Host ‘Deal or No Deal’ Show

Popular game show "Deal or No Deal" is about to set sail onboard Princess Cruises’ new Discovery Princess, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. This is according to a press release.

This live, hosted experience offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to the grand prize of $1,000.

"Deal or No Deal" will be held on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. The experience has been made possible thanks to a partnership with entertainment company TimePlay.

"Deal or No Deal" is also available on the Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and the Sky Princess, with plans to roll out across the fleet.

"'Deal or No Deal' offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show," said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. "This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess."

Guests can play along with their "case card" with a buy in ranging from $25-$50, as well as be one of two contestants – selected at random – who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000. Guests in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or a free cruise.

"We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess," said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild after the Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and the Royal Princess.

The Discovery Princess is homeporting in Port of Los Angeles and will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 until Apr. 24, 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.