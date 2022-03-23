New Dating Show to Be Filmed on Princess Cruises Fleet

U.S. network CBS and Australian broadcaster Network 10 have jointly announced that they have ordered localized versions of The Real Love Boat, a reality dating competition series inspired by “The Love Boat,” the 1970s scripted series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting.

Production begins in summer 2022, and both versions are expected to air in the U.S. and Australia later this year.

The “The Love Boat” IP is owned by CBS Studios which, along with CBS and Network 10, are Paramount Global brands.

“‘The Love Boat’ is a timeless, romantic concept with universal appeal, and we’re excited to reimagine this popular series for audiences in two different countries,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS and head of global content strategy for Paramount’s free-to-air networks, including Network 10. “On the heels of NCIS: SYDNEY, today’s announcement is another example of our global franchise strategy to use our rich intellectual property and vast international footprint to develop new content for viewers around the world.”

According to a press release, The Real Love Boat brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will “test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.” Like the original scripted series, the crew members including “captain” and “cruise director” will play “pivotal roles” in the matchmaking.

After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a voyage courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said that “‘The Love Boat’ was “synonymous” with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and romantic connections “underpinned by wonderful comic tales.” The Real Love Boat will encompass "all of this and more," according to McGarvey. It's a "dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures.”

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of ‘The Love Boat,’” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming, CBS. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance make The Real Love Boat an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

“The Love Boat’ has been synonymous with the Princess brand for more than 45 years since the world was introduced to glamour and elegance of the Princess experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We look forward to millions coming aboard our iconic ships as we are expecting you on The Real Love Boat.”