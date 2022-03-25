Whitewater West

Carnival Corp. Brands Raising Onboard Prices

Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Corporation brands are raising prices onboard their ships

“We have been raising prices onboard,” said CFO David Bernstein on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“There is strong demand. And obviously, with the environment being what it is, there's been an opportunity to raise price, and we've been capturing that opportunity.”

Bernstein said this was in part due to bundled packages as well as onboard credits, but overall, the company saw what he saw was great growth on ships in both Europe and North America.

“Increases in bar, casino, shops, spa and Internet led the way onboard. Over the past two-and-a-half years, we have offered and our guests have chosen more and more bundled package options,” he added.

In addition, President and CEO Arnold Donald noted there had been no slowdown in onboard spending.

“It's been very strong, (and) has continued to be healthy around the world, has been up everywhere,” he said. “So (we) don't see major distinctions from one geography to the next.”

