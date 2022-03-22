Disney Magic Kicks Off Busy Cruise Season for Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands finally sees the return of cruising, with the Disney Magic marking the first post-pandemic commercial cruise visit.

The 1,750-passenger cruise vessel arrived in George Town on March 21, before leaving for Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s own private island.

According to a press statement, the Cayman Islands is re-introducing cruise travel with a “strategic, phased approach.”

The next two ships to arrive in Cayman are the Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Sunrise, both making visits on March 23. The Celebrity Apex, Carnival Glory, Emerald Princess, Disney Fantasy, MSC Seashore, Celebrity Reflection and the Rotterdam are all scheduled to arrive this month.

The first half of April will see the arrivals of the Celebrity Edge, Carnival Vista, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Sunrise, Celebrity Apex, Carnival Pride, MSC Seashore, Carnival Pride, Carnival Horizon, Celebrity Edge and the Celebrity Equinox.

The Minister for Tourism and Transport, Kenneth V. Bryan, along with additional government and tourism officials were at the port yesterday to welcome the first cruise passengers to the destination.