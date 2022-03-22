John McGirl Named Chief People Officer at Starboard

Starboard Cruise Services has announced the appointment of John McGirl as Chief People Experience Officer.

In the newly created role, McGirl will serve as a core member of the Starboard Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the President and CEO, Lisa Bauer.

Starting April 4, he will lead, shape and advance all aspects of Starboard’s worldwide employee experience by implementing new strategic initiatives and identifying opportunities that align with the company’s overall mission, according to a press release.

“We are excited to add John’s vast experience, valuable insights and innovative thinking to our executive team,” said Bauer. “His track record, depth of industry knowledge and excitement to drive the growth of our business as well as our customer-centric culture, makes him the ideal leader to enhance the employee experience.”

McGirl brings more than 30 years of experience in people, culture and leadership to Starboard. A trusted advisor and expert in building customer centric, performance driven teams, he will be essential in shaping and advancing the company’s culture while fostering diversity, equity and inclusion standards.

“I look forward to joining Starboard during a pivotal moment of growth and being able to scale its inclusive culture across the land-based and shipboard staff members,” said McGirl.

Previously, McGirl was Chief Operations Officer for The World, the largest privately-owned residential yacht, where he led developing and directing business initiatives, delivering a world-class experience onboard for residents, guests and crew. He has held multiple executive-level positions in the cruise sector as Vice President of Human Resources and Quality Assurance at both Cunard Line and The Yachts of Seabourn; Vice President of Human Resources for Royal Caribbean International and Azamara Cruise Lines; Chief Human Resources Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

McGirl holds a master’s and doctorate degree from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom. He has served as an adjunct professor at Florida International University, School of Hospitality Management; Chair of the Educational Committee for the Marine Hotel Association Scholarship Foundation and is currently Secretary of the Marine Hotel Association. His pursuits outside of work include a keen interest in healthy eating, boating, water sports and general fitness.

Philanthropically, he has served on the board of the Covenant House of Florida and on the food committee for Camillus House in Miami and continues to be actively involved in a number of local charities related to services for children and young adults.