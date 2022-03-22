Shore Power Coming to Sydney for Cruise Ships

The New South Wales government has announced plans to build a fully renewable-energy shore-powered shipping precinct in Sydney.

According to Australian media outlet Government News which cites NSW Transport Minister David Elliott, the White Bay Cruise Terminal will become the first shore-powered cruise berth in the Southern Hemisphere.

The precinct will be located at the Bays Port area including Glebe Island and White Bay. It will allow to save an estimated 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

“Shore power is cleaner and quieter, minimizing the impact of ships on neighboring areas and ensuring our last remaining deep water harbour berths continue to operate sustainably into the future,” Elliott was cited as saying.

According to Government News which cites Port Authority of NSW CEO Captain Philip Holliday, the authority is investing more than $60 million to deliver the infrastructure, with port users pledging to “build and retrofit ships to take advantage of the technology.”