Ritz-Carlton Upsizes New Ships, Could Deliver Better ROI

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is up-sizing its next generation of ships with Chantiers de l’Atlantique as the two recently ordered newbuilds will be 456 guests each, compared to the Evrima, which sits delayed in Spain, at 298 guests.

For Ritz-Carlton, it’s a big change with just over 50 percent more capacity on each ship.

That means the two new ships for the brand will be just below the industry average in the luxury sector on a capacity per ship basis, according to the 2022 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Of note, the original plan for the company was to build three 298-guest ships, giving the brand 894 berths.

Now, the two new ships set to be built in France will deliver 912 berths and should produce a better return on investment.

The Evrima, assuming it launches in August, will add another 298 berths, giving the company a footprint of 1,210 berths by 2025.