Port of San Diego Welcomes Danielle Moore as Newest Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego has welcomed Danielle Moore as the newest commissioner to represent the City of San Diego. Moore was sworn in by Port District Clerk Donna Morales, who administered the oath of office, on March 16.

“Danielle’s knowledge and expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and finance will greatly benefit the Port as we move forward with our Maritime Clean Air Strategy initiatives and critical infrastructure projects,” said Chairman at Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, Dan Malcolm, in a statement. “On behalf of the Board of Port Commissioners, I welcome Commissioner Danielle Moore and look forward to her collaboration with the Board, Port staff, our tenants, and our neighboring communities.”

According to a press release, the port is governed by a seven-member board, of which three members are appointed by the City of San Diego and one each is appointed by the Cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City.

“As the port seeks greener and cleaner energy sources through large state and federal infrastructure investments,” said Vice Chairman Rafael Castellanos. “Danielle’s renewable energy expertise will help the Port achieve greater investments in solar energy, advancements in shore power, and expanded installation of electric vehicle charging stations and microgrids.”

Moore is a native San Diegan with over a decade of experience as an attorney. Her current practice focuses on the renewable energy industry. Moore currently serves on the board of The New Children’s Museum. She is also a member of the Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association and San Diego Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

According to the port, Moore is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law, a historically Black university in Washington D.C. where she was a Merit Scholar. She is also a graduate of Stanford University and the recipient of the Stanford Alumni Association’s Award of Merit for her volunteer service. Moore is an alumna of the San Diego School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Paradise Hills, Aaron Price Fellows Program in San Diego, and Capital Fellows Program in Sacramento.

Moore lives in Mission Valley with her family and looks forward to making the port’s Working Waterfront a “state and national leader in environmental sustainability and green initiatives.”