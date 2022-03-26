MSC Cruises Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire 19-ship fleet returning to guest service soon, MSC Cruises is planning a full summer season in 2022.

Europe continues to concentrate most of the company’s capacity, with seven vessels sailing in the Western Mediterranean, five in the Eastern Mediterranean and five in Northern Europe.

In North America, two vessels will spend the summer sailing from Florida to the Caribbean.

For the first time, MSC is also deploying a ship to the Middle East through June, with itineraries departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s deployment plans. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean

MSC Seaview

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Genoa (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Naples, Messina, La Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille and more

Sailing Season: April 10 to November 6

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes and more

Sailing Season: May 23 to September 19

MSC Seaside

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,140 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Genoa, Palermo and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia (Spain) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Palermo, Civitavecchia, Ibiza, Marseille, Valencia and more

Sailing Season: April 9 to October 22

MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Genoa (Italy), St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain), Funchal (Portugal), Marseille (France) and more

Length: 4 to 11 nights

Itineraries: Canaries, Morocco and Western Mediterranean

Sailing Season: September 12 to November 21

MSC Splendida

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Marseille (France); Genoa, Taranto and Syracuse (Italy) and more

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Civitavecchia, Genoa, Syracuse, Taranto and Marseille

Sailing Season: April 2 to November 5

MSC Orchestra

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Genoa and Olbia (Italy); Marseille (France); Alicante and Malaga (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal) and more

Length: Four to 10 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic, with visits to Portugal, Spain, France and Italy

Sailing Season: June 4 to October 15

MSC Opera

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,160 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Genoa, Palermo and Naples (Italy); Marseille (France) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises featuring visits to Tunis, in addition to Naples, Parlermo, Marseille, Barcelona and Genoa

Sailing Season: April 24 to October 30

Eastern Mediterranean

MSC Fantasia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Trieste, Ancona and Bari (Italy)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Trieste, Ancona, Bari, Split, Kotor, Zadar, Corfu and more, in addition to longer itineraries to Turkey and Greece

Sailing Season: April 9 to October 2

MSC Musica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250 guests

Built: 2006

Homeports: Monfalcone and Bari (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Katakolon, Santorini, Iraklion, Bari and Monfalcone

Sailing Season: June 5 to November 6

MSC Lirica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece), Kusadasi (Turkey), Limassol (Cyprus) and Haifa (Israel)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Kusadasi, Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa, Santorini and Piraeus

Sailing Season: April 11 to October 17

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Kotor, Bari, Venice, Mykonos and Santorini

Sailing Season: March 26 to October 29

MSC Armonia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Venice and Brindisi (Italy); Piraeus (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Venice, Split, Brindisi, Piraeus, Mykonos, Zadar and more

Sailing Season: April 10 to November 13

Northern Europe

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Southampton (England)

Length: Two to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Canaries, Western Europe, Norway, Baltic, Mediterranean and more

Sailing Season: April 29 to September 27

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords

Sailing Season: May 7 to September 3

MSC Preziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests

Built: 2013

Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Helsinki (Finland)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords and Baltic

Sailing Season: May 1 to September 11

MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Ten to 14 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, Norwegian Fjords and British Islands

Sailing Season: April 17 to August 21

MSC Poesia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven to 21 nights

Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, Baltic, Norwegian Fjords and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to September 11

Caribbean

MSC Seashore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 2 to November 13

MSC Divina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Two to 12 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to longer voyages to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Sailing Season: April 8 to October 2

Middle East

MSC Bellissima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai (with overnight)

Sailing Season: April 2 to June 18