MSC Cruises Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire 19-ship fleet returning to guest service soon, MSC Cruises is planning a full summer season in 2022.
Europe continues to concentrate most of the company’s capacity, with seven vessels sailing in the Western Mediterranean, five in the Eastern Mediterranean and five in Northern Europe.
In North America, two vessels will spend the summer sailing from Florida to the Caribbean.
For the first time, MSC is also deploying a ship to the Middle East through June, with itineraries departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s deployment plans. Here’s the breakdown:
Western Mediterranean
MSC Seaview
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Genoa (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France) and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Naples, Messina, La Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille and more
Sailing Season: April 10 to November 6
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes and more
Sailing Season: May 23 to September 19
MSC Seaside
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,140 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Genoa, Palermo and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia (Spain) and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Palermo, Civitavecchia, Ibiza, Marseille, Valencia and more
Sailing Season: April 9 to October 22
MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Genoa (Italy), St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain), Funchal (Portugal), Marseille (France) and more
Length: 4 to 11 nights
Itineraries: Canaries, Morocco and Western Mediterranean
Sailing Season: September 12 to November 21
MSC Splendida
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Marseille (France); Genoa, Taranto and Syracuse (Italy) and more
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long itinerary visiting Civitavecchia, Genoa, Syracuse, Taranto and Marseille
Sailing Season: April 2 to November 5
MSC Orchestra
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Genoa and Olbia (Italy); Marseille (France); Alicante and Malaga (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal) and more
Length: Four to 10 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic, with visits to Portugal, Spain, France and Italy
Sailing Season: June 4 to October 15
MSC Opera
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,160 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Genoa, Palermo and Naples (Italy); Marseille (France) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises featuring visits to Tunis, in addition to Naples, Parlermo, Marseille, Barcelona and Genoa
Sailing Season: April 24 to October 30
Eastern Mediterranean
MSC Fantasia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Trieste, Ancona and Bari (Italy)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Trieste, Ancona, Bari, Split, Kotor, Zadar, Corfu and more, in addition to longer itineraries to Turkey and Greece
Sailing Season: April 9 to October 2
MSC Musica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250 guests
Built: 2006
Homeports: Monfalcone and Bari (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Katakolon, Santorini, Iraklion, Bari and Monfalcone
Sailing Season: June 5 to November 6
MSC Lirica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece), Kusadasi (Turkey), Limassol (Cyprus) and Haifa (Israel)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises visiting Kusadasi, Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa, Santorini and Piraeus
Sailing Season: April 11 to October 17
MSC Sinfonia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,900 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Venice and Bari (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Kotor, Bari, Venice, Mykonos and Santorini
Sailing Season: March 26 to October 29
MSC Armonia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Venice and Brindisi (Italy); Piraeus (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Venice, Split, Brindisi, Piraeus, Mykonos, Zadar and more
Sailing Season: April 10 to November 13
Northern Europe
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Southampton (England)
Length: Two to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to Canaries, Western Europe, Norway, Baltic, Mediterranean and more
Sailing Season: April 29 to September 27
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords
Sailing Season: May 7 to September 3
MSC Preziosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests
Built: 2013
Homeports: Kiel (Germany) and Helsinki (Finland)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords and Baltic
Sailing Season: May 1 to September 11
MSC Magnifica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Ten to 14 nights
Itineraries: Iceland, Norwegian Fjords and British Islands
Sailing Season: April 17 to August 21
MSC Poesia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven to 21 nights
Itineraries: Iceland, Greenland, Baltic, Norwegian Fjords and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to September 11
Caribbean
MSC Seashore
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 2 to November 13
MSC Divina
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,500 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Two to 12 nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas, in addition to longer voyages to the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Sailing Season: April 8 to October 2
Middle East
MSC Bellissima
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,500 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to Sir Bani Yas, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai (with overnight)
Sailing Season: April 2 to June 18