Royal Caribbean Ship Returning to Europe and North America After Ten Years

Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager of the Seas is returning to Europe and North America after nearly ten years sailing exclusively in the Asia-Pacific region.

Starting in April, the 1999-built vessel is set to offer a summer season in Northern Europe, with cruises to the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia.

Departing from Copenhagen and Stockholm, the seven- to 11-night itineraries feature visits to several countries in the region, including Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, Norway and more.

The program will mark not only the first time the Voyager sails regularly in Europe since 2011, but also the vessel’s debut in the Baltic.

It will also become the first Voyager-class ship to offer a full season in the region.

In September, the 3,100-guest vessel is crossing the Atlantic for a series of U.S.-based cruises.

On its return to North America, the Voyager will offer seven-night cruises that sail from Boston to a variety of ports in Canada and New England.

A month later, the ship arrives back in the Caribbean, offering cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Extending through April 2023, the winter program includes five- to 9-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

For the past decade, the ship had been offering cruises in the Far East, in addition to seasonal programs in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Once the biggest cruise ship in the world, the Voyager of the Seas originally entered service in 1999.

As part of Royal Caribbean’s investment in the Chinese market, the vessel debuted in the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. At the time, it was double the size of any cruise ship operating in that part of the world.

During its inaugural season in the region, it offered cruises departing from Shanghai. With varied durations, the itineraries visited several ports in Korea and Japan, such as Fukuoka, Busan and Jeju.

Other homeports that received the Voyager during its period in the region include Singapore, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Keelung, Yokohama and Sydney.

Before debuting in Asia, it spent most of its time in the Caribbean, sailing from homeports that included Miami, Galveston and New Orleans.

The 142,000-ton ship also offered cruises in both Western and Eastern Mediterranean, in addition to seasonal programs in the Canada and New England region.