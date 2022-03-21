Alaskan Dream Cruises Nominated For Global Vision Awards

Noting its unique sustainability and culture-bearing efforts Alaskan Dream Cruises has been named one of this year’s honorees for Travel + Leisure’s Global Vision Awards.

The awards spotlight change makers who are creating more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices and experiences.

Alaskan Dream and sister company Allen Marine have partnered with the Alaska Native corporation Sealaska to support a new role: a regional catalyst for regenerative tourism.

According to Jamey Cagle, of Allen Marine: “We constantly look for ways to support our friends and family in nearby villages, reduce environmental impact and deliver unsurpassed wilderness and wildlife experiences.”

The Allen family has deep roots in the Tlinget population. They have two main goals according to a statement from Travel + Leisure – to provide unsurpassed hospitality while sharing the wonders and culture of Alaska with guests, and to do so in a way that is best for their community and home.

In addition, Alaskan Dream Cruises prioritizes the use of local products including local seafood, regional ingredients, craft Alaska beers and spirits as well as stateroom amenities such as body washes and shampoos.

On the technical side, Alaskan dream Cruises’ ships have a small footprint and the newest vessel in the fleet, the 12 passenger Kruzof Explorer, is equipped with solar panels that help offset its energy costs. The company continues to share Alaska’s unique cultural stories and experiences with guest taking them to native Alaskan Native villages.

Alaskan Dream together with the Allen family work with local guides in each port and include other Alaskan Native businesses into their Companies’ network.

The final winners will be featured in the April issue of Travel + Leisure.