Formula 1 Partners With MSC Cruises

Formula 1 has announced that it is “delighted” to welcome MSC Cruises, as a Global Partner for the upcoming 2022 season. The multi-year deal, which began at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022, will see Swiss-based MSC Cruises, become the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1.

MSC Cruises and Formula 1 are collaborating to bring some MSC ships port-side during select Grand Prix weekends, enabling MSC Cruises’ impressive fleet to complement the high-end experience of Formula 1 and drive global visibility for its brand.

According to a press release, MSC Cruises will be able to leverage Formula 1’s global fanbase to showcase its sailing programs and bring the “thrill of Formula 1” to MSC Cruises' global audience through this partnership.

MSC Cruises will also unite with Formula 1 to continue to drive toward “sustainable change,” the companies said. Both have committed to becoming Net-Zero Carbon and are incorporating environmental technologies and solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce MSC Cruises as a new Global Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two truly global brands. It is a perfect partnership with both of us focused on delivering the best experience for our fans and customers globally and combining entertainment, luxury, and service. We are both committed to sustainable solutions, and MSC’s insight and expertise perfectly complement our global offering and will continue to enhance our brand,” said President & CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali.

“There is a strong shared ambition between us and F1 as we are both committed to investing in research to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies – both maritime and environmental in our case – to build the future of our industries in a sustainable way. We are both working to continuously improve environmental performance with a clear vision to build a lasting legacy for future generations. We are looking forward to developing our relationship together as this exciting season unfolds,” MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago added.