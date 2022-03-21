Crystal Cruises Shutdown Impact: 238 Florida Jobs Shoreside

Crystal Cruises laid off 238 shoreside employees in January and February as part of its shutdown process, according to a letter the company filed with the state of Florida.

The reduction in force happened at Crystal’s office located at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 501, Miami, Florida 33132.

All affected employees were permanently terminated from their employment, according to the letter signed by the Vice President of Human Resources, Odalys Paez-Cadenas.

The first series of firings occurred on Jan. 21, 2022. None of the affected employees hade bumping rights, the letter said.

According to the letter, the 238-strong list of people who were laid off includes one captain, several business development specialists, coordinators for group sales, guest relations and human resources, several departmental directors, a financial analyst, IT experts, managers, personal consultants – including 10 personal vacation consultants – regional sales managers, accountants, senior vice presidents, vice presidents and more.

“For our employees affected by this reduction in force who support our Miami operations by working from their private residences located in California, we have provided or will provide them with appropriate written notices that include this statement: If you have lost your job or been laid off temporarily, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI),” Crystal wrote.

Crystal previously announced it would suspend cruising through the end of April. Parent company Genting Hong Kong has filed to wind up its business as it warned it would run out of cash.

Court-appointed liquidators are now overseeing the Crystal fleet and are managing the sales process of company assets.