All In Türkiye, Online Training for Travel Agents and Tour Operators

The Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency has launched All In Türkiye, a platform for free online destination training designed for travel agencies, tour operators and tourism employees who are involved in tour guiding activities.

According to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Board in New York, the platform features 10 courses: About Turkey, Safe Tourism, İstanbul, Antalya, Kapadokya, the Mediterranean Region, the Aegean Region, İzmir, MICE and Outdoor & Adventure.

These online courses promise to provide industry employees an opportunity to receive training on Turkey’s tourism destinations and products. Twenty-four courses are anticipated to be online by March 2022.

The programs offer an opportunity to specialize in various subjects ranging from Turkey’s history and culture to nature. Each program is approximately 60, 90 or 120 minutes.

The All In Türkiye platform is available to industry professionals as a complimentary service, providing access to the most accurate and up-to-date information on Turkey.

Upon successful completion of each training and exam, industry professionals are issued a Türkiye Expert Certificate.