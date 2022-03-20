Princess Restart Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

After a recent review of its restart plans, Princess Cruises is now aiming to have its entire fleet in service by September.

As part of the updated deployment, the company also confirmed its restart plans in Australia, in addition to revealing the return of homeport operations in San Diego.

Eight Ships Currently in Service

After first welcoming guests back in mid-2021, Princess currently has eight ships sailing with guests again.

Most of the vessels are offering cruises in the Caribbean and West Coast, while some have already started repositioning voyages, ahead of their summer programs in Europe.

Here are the details:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and California Coast

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States), Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and more

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a summer season in the Mediterranean

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a UK-based series of European cruises

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 10 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Panama Canal and Caribbean

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 5 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Panama Canal, Hawaii and California Coast

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean, West Coast and Panama Canal

More Ships Set to Return Soon

As part of Princess new deployment plans, the entire fleet is set to welcome guests back by September.

Most of the ships, however, are returning sooner, in time for complete summer programs in Alaska, Europe and the West Coast.

Here are the planned service resumption dates:

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660

Date: March 27, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: May 2, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Glacier Bay Park, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: June 25, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: La Paz, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: June 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 3 to 12 nights

Itineraries: Australia Domestic Cruising

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: September 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 5 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Hawaii