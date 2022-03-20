Princess Restart Update: Latest Service Resumption Dates and Details

After a recent review of its restart plans, Princess Cruises is now aiming to have its entire fleet in service by September.
As part of the updated deployment, the company also confirmed its restart plans in Australia, in addition to revealing the return of homeport operations in San Diego.
Eight Ships Currently in Service
After first welcoming guests back in mid-2021, Princess currently has eight ships sailing with guests again.
Most of the vessels are offering cruises in the Caribbean and West Coast, while some have already started repositioning voyages, ahead of their summer programs in Europe.
Here are the details:
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera and California Coast
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Mediterranean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States), Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and more
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a summer season in the Mediterranean
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a UK-based series of European cruises
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 10 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, Sea of Cortez and Hawaii
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Panama Canal and Caribbean
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 5 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Panama Canal, Hawaii and California Coast
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 nights
Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean, West Coast and Panama Canal
More Ships Set to Return Soon
As part of Princess new deployment plans, the entire fleet is set to welcome guests back by September.
Most of the ships, however, are returning sooner, in time for complete summer programs in Alaska, Europe and the West Coast.
Here are the planned service resumption dates:
Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660
Date: March 27, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: May 2, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Glacier Bay Park, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: June 25, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: La Paz, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: June 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 3 to 12 nights
Itineraries: Australia Domestic Cruising
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 5 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Hawaii