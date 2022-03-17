Carnival to Launch 50 Years of Fun Video Series

To commemorate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday celebration, Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald will host a new video series.

His new series, “Between Two Banners,” is a historic journey that delves into a half century of Carnival stories as told by those who have been with the brand throughout the last five decades, according to a press release.

The interview series, which will air at noon ET on the dates listed below on John’s Facebook page, kicks off on March 21 with Terry Thornton, retired senior vice president of nautical and port operations.

The series culminates in a special three-part interview with Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison, who, with his father Ted, founded Carnival Cruise Line with the launch of the original TSS Mardi Gras in March 1972. The full interview schedule is:

Monday, March 21: Terry Thornton, Senior Vice President, Nautical and Port Operations (Retired) with Carnival for 34 years.

Heald joined Carnival Cruise Line as a bartender aboard the since-retired Carnival Holiday nearly 35 years ago. His quick wit and engaging personality made him a natural for the entertainment world, and in 1989 he joined the entertainment department as a social host. He was promoted to cruise director a year later. As the line’s Brand Ambassador, he emcees unique events, hosts special voyages and keeps fans engaged through his highly popular Facebook fan page, which has close to 400,000 fans.