Aarhus Port Taps PowerCon and Shore Link for Shore Power

Estonian-based company Shore Link has announced that the Danish Port of Aarhus has tapped two companies for its new shore power system in the cruise port.

Shore Link was chosen alongside the Danish company PowerCon, with the latter serving as the turnkey supplier of the system.

The two companies will work in cooperation to supply shore power solutions to Aarhus, Shore Link said. Shore Link said that it was “proud” to be part of this package with its Cable Management Systems for cruise vessels (CMS Cruiser).

According to the company, the CMS Cruiser is a separate unit designed to supply shore power for cruise vessels when at berth. It is used when connecting cruise vessels to shore power in a port with limited space – such as in the Port of Aarhus.

The CMS Cruiser was chosen for its compact size, easy operation and its design suitable for the harsh marine environment, Shore Link said. It is a “green and sustainable mobile solution with zero emissions,” the company noted.

The CMS Cruiser will be operated by a one to two men crew. Among its "important characteristics" is the possibility to connect and disconnect all cables independently, one after another, which makes it easy to handle.

The CMS Cruiser is in full compliance with the IEC 80005 standard, Shore Link stated.

“Good technical design and practical solutions are bringing us much closer to the customers who require shore power connections today,“ said CEO of Shore Link, Klaus Kopelman.

According to Kopelman, the Shore Link team has now acquired “indispensable experience,” and is ready to simultaneously manage different projects.

Previously two CMS Cruisers were chosen for the Port of Aalesund after a competition.

“Nothing is pleasing us more than satisfied customers,“ said Kopelman. “We are expecting more projects to come in the near future.”

Peter Castberg Knudsen, partner and CCO of PowerCon, said that it was a “pleasure to work with Shore Link during the process of closing this project.”

“Shore Link has designed a great CMS solution that fits perfectly with the strict requirements from the Port of Aarhus. We look forward to great collaboration,” Knudsen said.

According to the press release, the CMS cruiser will be operational and providing shore power at the Port of Aarhus in spring 2023.