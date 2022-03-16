AB Inbev

New American Riverboat Launched in Maryland

Chesapeake Shipyard

American Cruise Lines announced that the new American Symphony was successfully launched last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

It is the fifth ship in the new riverboat class American first introduced in 2018. American Symphony will begin cruising the Mississippi River in August 2022, according to a company press release. 

Construction is also underway at the yard on the company’s sixth new riverboat, American Serenade.

Immediately after the launch, the new riverboat was positioned in Chesapeake’s East Outfitting Basin where it will receive its upper decks and outfitting. Chesapeake Shipbuilding has a long history of designing and building innovative new small ships for American Cruise Lines, including the line’s recently announced Project Blue fleet, coming in 2023.

The American Symphony will begin its inaugural Mississippi River season this summer, sailing eight-day Lower Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and Memphis, then transition to Upper Mississippi River sailings between St. Louis and St. Paul.

This year, American Symphony joins the company’s growing Mississippi fleet, which already includes: American Melody, American Jazz, American Heritage, and American Splendor.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods 2

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tillberg Design of Sweden

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report