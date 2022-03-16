Celebrity Reveals New Entertainment on Beyond

Celebrity Cruises has revealed a host of new live show spectaculars and interactive experiences onboard the new Celebrity Beyond debuting in April 2022.

According to a press release, the experiences have been put together by creators who previously collaborated on major productions from Las Vegas and the West End to the Olympics, as well as on big international brands and artists.

The Theatre on the Celebrity Beyond will be the largest in the Celebrity fleet, the cruise line said. It introduces three new production shows with programming brought to life through production technology.

The new shows include Elements, which is a journey through the five elements – air, water, earth, fire and ether – utilizing technology, visuals, acrobatic performances and fashion-inspired costumes. It was co-directed by Marck Stevens and Liam Lunniss. The show’s choreography was created by Got to Dance winner Lukas McFarlane.

Air sculptures will be a highlight of Elements as air is blown into large sheets of flowing fabric creating dancing art along with a custom air fountain blow-out that floats over the audience. The air sculptures were created by Brooklyn-based artist Daniel Wurtzel.

Arte combines dance, high-flying acrobatics and visual effects with a “light-hearted twist,” according to Celebrity. The sculptural work of Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb is also featured in a show segment based on his “Peace Makers” sculpture displayed on the Celebrity Beyond. The show’s choreography was made by London’s West End creative leader Kendra Horburgh (known for & Juliet).

Celebrity compared its third new show, Stage Door, to “having an exclusive backstage pass into the heart of the biggest Broadway and West End musicals.” The performances are accompanied by a full symphony orchestra that was recorded in the London Palladium and are brought to life through the use of technology by the director/choreographer of West End’s Thriller Live!, Gary Lloyd.

A 110-foot curved 4K LED screen wraps around the stage, which is complete with five moving panels that open and move for “truly immersive visual experiences and dramatic talent entrances and exits.” Floor projection technology integrates with the content on the screen, creating a “seamless floor to ceiling visual effects experience.”

Theater aside, the Celebrity Beyond will offer an array of other entertaining options. According to the cruise line, The Club will be the hottest nightspot on the ship, which introduces a new concept show, along with two new live music nights:

The Jazz Joint at The Club is a speakeasy show concept featuring jazz tunes with powerhouse vocalists, dancers, specialty acts and comedy. It was produced by the team behind the entertainment at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

The two new live music nights include:

Rocked is a fast-paced, interactive concert for the “young at heart” performed by vocalists and orchestra members from The Theatre

Bring the Brass is a live tribute to the iconic bands of brass spanning the decades

Eden at the aft of the ship is a three-story space with floor-to-ceiling windows that will offer multi-sensory experiences that change with the day from chillful mornings to playful afternoons to wonderful evenings and include everything from meditation, to a “Create and Pour'' art and wine tasting class. By night, Wonder at Eden will be bringing six uniquely curated experiences including three new cast shows.

Grand Plaza is a gathering place located at the heart of the ship. Its focal point is a chandelier that comes alive at night with eight new light shows choreographed to music.

Rooftop Garden is the “ultimate urban playscape” on the ship’s Resort Deck, where guests can grab morning Tai Chi, enjoy outdoor movies and dance under the stars.

Camp at Sea is a dedicated space for children ages 3-12 that will feature a new partnership with “Adventures in Cardboard”. Activities in it blend competitive play and cooperative storytelling through cardboard works of art and imagination. A vlogging class for children utilizes Go Pros to create a video showcase. A variety of STEM activities involving coding, the ocean and world geography are also available.

Teen Club offers Silent Disco parties, digital trivia, game night challenges and more for guests ages 13-17.

“When you have a ship named ‘Beyond,’ it’s a promise to our guests to take every aspect of the ship beyond anything we’ve done before,” said Celebrity Cruises’ Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Brian Abel. “We’ve set the stage with so many experiential and imaginative offerings that I have never been more excited to debut our entertainment programming.”

Celebrity’s Vice President of Entertainment, Lisa Lehr, said that it’s been an “honor” to collaborate with “some of the best live show creative minds to develop world-class performances and experiences at every turn throughout the ship.” “The Beyond delivers an onboard entertainment experience that our guests will be talking about long after they have returned home,” Lehr said.

The Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on Apr. 27, 2022, from Southampton, England on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain.

The 2,900-guest ship will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October when it then heads to the Caribbean.