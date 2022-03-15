In Memoriam of Chef Daniel Durand 1943-2022

Chef Daniel Durand has passed away after a long illness.

Chef Durand was a pioneer of culinary ideas and principles for various cruise lines, including Royal Viking Line, American Family Cruises, Regency Cruises, Premier Cruise Line, Seawind Cruises, Fraser Worldwide Catering and Renaissance Cruises.

His experience led to the creative inspiration behind the CHEFWISE line of products for more than 20 years, with his flair and knowledge well known to friends and admirers in the United States and abroad.

He was also a supporter of the Marine Hotel Association (MHA).

Born in Valence on the banks of the River Rhone in Southeastern France in 1943, Chef Durand was named a Maitre Cuisinier de France for more than 50 years and was also a member of the French Culinary Academy. He devoted his life to the preparation and inspiration of great food.

Among his accomplishment, Chef Durand served as personal Chef de Cuisine for Baron Edmund de Rothschild and the Duke and Duchess of Bedford and was later proprietor of acclaimed restaurants in London and California.

Chef Durand worked for more than a decade in the cruise industry and introduced the first seagoing Paul Bocuse Restaurant, the Royal Grill, aboard Royal Viking Line. He has served as a mentor for many chefs who have moved up the industry ladder.

Chef Durand is survived by his wife Angela, son James and three grandchildren.