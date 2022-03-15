Carnival Cruise Line Presents Special Birthday Cake to Miami-Dade Officials

Carnival Cruise Line today presented a special birthday cake to Miami-Dade County officials to celebrate its 50th birthday month and thank them for their continued support, according to a press release.

The Commission also presented Carnival Executive Vice President Lars Ljoen with a proclamation to celebrate the milestone and proclaim March 11, 2022, as Carnival Cruise Line Day in Miami-Dade County.

Carnival Cruise Line and Miami-Dade County have enjoyed a partnership since Carnival first set sail from PortMiami in 1972. Carnival’s headquarters is located in Miami-Dade County, and PortMiami is Carnival’s largest port operation. Carnival’s 50-year collaboration with Miami-Dade County has resulted in significant economic development for the region, most recently the expansion of the state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami.

According to a statement, the new terminal will be among the first to be shore power ready in 2023 and will serve as the homeport for Carnival Celebration, which will be unveiled later this year as part of Carnival’s 50th birthday festivities.

Over the last five decades, the line has grown into the largest cruise company in the world. Known as “America’s Cruise Line” and the flagship brand of Carnival Corporation, Carnival has made cruising accessible and fun for more than 90 million passengers since its inception. Each year, approximately six million passengers set sail on 23 ships from 14 U.S. homeports and call on popular destinations worldwide.

Pictured are: Attorney Jorge Luis Lopez; Carnival Cruise Line Director of Homeport Operations Carlos Estrada; Carnival Cruise Line Senior Director of Communications Kelly Penton; Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz; Carnival Cruise Line Executive Vice President Lars Ljoen; Commissioner Rebecca Sosa; PortMiami Director Hydi Webb; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Commissioner Sally Heyman.