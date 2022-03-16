Atlas Opens Two Ships for Summer 2023 Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new summer and autumn 2023 voyages today.

Comprising of 34 voyages aboard the World Navigator and World Traveller, Atlas’ new season begins on March 26, 2023, and will cover four continents on seven- to 21-night itineraries.

The World Navigator will sail Africa, and the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, while the World Traveller will cruise Central and South America, the Caribbean, Western Africa and Western Mediterranean, Ireland and the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, Greenland, and the Arctic.

According to a press release, the company is adding 60 new destinations for the season and features overnight stays in 46 individual ports, delivering more immersive experiences in small and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

For a limited time, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom, and up to 15 percent additional savings when booking two or more consecutive voyages by March 31, 2022.

“With World Navigator and World Traveller’s new 2023 voyages, Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to offer travelers more choices of luxe-adventure experiences in some of the world’s most fascinating places,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Nearly all ports-of-call are non-repeating and provide travelers the opportunity to combine consecutive voyages for extended and in-depth regional immersions and save. On board, guests will enjoy Atlas’ signature casually elegant, all-inclusive style for a luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime adventure.”

After completing her second Antarctica season on March 31, the World Navigator charts a course eastward from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Town, South Africa, via the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the very remote outposts of Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Islands in the South Atlantic. The ship then heads north along Africa’s west coast to the Canary Islands and Morocco before crossing the Strait of Gibraltar into the Alboran and Mediterranean Seas. The May 10 voyage includes two full days in Casablanca, Morocco, to provide guests additional time to tour more-inland Marrakesh.

The World Navigator also delivers the most compelling Mediterranean destinations throughout Spain, France and Italy, according to the company.

A special eight-night Grand Prix voyage, departing May 21, features two nights in Monaco to catch the race and join in the celebrations. In the heart of the season, travelers can also choose luxury adventures that unveil the vibrant colors and cultures of the Adriatic, Greek Isles, and Turkey. World Navigator then retraces her course westward in early autumn through the Mediterranean and continues onward to Brazil and Argentina to arrive at Ushuaia on November 9.

Alternatively, the newly launched World Traveller heads north from Ushuaia on March 26 to bring guests to explore the heritage and natural splendor along the Chilean and Peruvian coasts. Travelers can also delve into the ecological grandeur of Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua on a 12-night itinerary departing April 28. Offering another chance to cross off a bucket-list experience, the World Traveller will transit the Panama Canal and cruise the Southern Caribbean before crossing the Atlantic to the Canary Islands.

From the Canary Islands, the World Traveller features two 10-night voyages that combine the archipelago with Morocco. Both departures include overnight calls in Casablanca, but the June 6 voyage includes a call at Safi to access Marrakesh, while the June 16 voyage includes calls at Cadiz, Spain, and Portimao, Portugal. The ship then continues north to the British Isles, Ireland, Norwegian Fjords and Greenland for July.

The World Traveller crosses the north 66th parallel in August to offer multiple opportunities to see the Northern Lights, including three Arctic expeditions in Svalbard. Guests can marvel at the archipelago’s majestic glaciers, fjords and mountains, and catch sightings of a wide range of wildlife, including birds, whales, polar bears, reindeer, walrus and the elusive arctic fox. Guests can also choose the subsequent Iceland circumnavigation voyage to witness the contrast of land of fire and ice. The ship then charts her course southbound via the British Isles, Ireland, France and Spain to conclude her season on October 16 at Lisbon.